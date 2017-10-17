Whole Foods Market Nearing Opening Day At Union Station

DENVER (CBS4) – Whole Foods Market is about to open it’s flagship store at Union Station in Denver.

The store sits on the corner of 17th and Wewatta Streets. It’s about the size of a football field.

whole foods new downtown store gmc frame 2015 Whole Foods Market Nearing Opening Day At Union Station

Whole Foods Market at 17th and Wewatta Streets in Denver. (credit: CBS)

Developers say the store will be open in time for Thanksgiving Day. Construction workers were spotted finishing up some projects.

Customers will find restaurants like Birdcall and Tel Aviv Street Food and a free 165-space parking garage.

The store will also house 75 Amazon lockers where customers can ship and pick up packages and groceries.

The store will employ 210 people. The grocery store in Capitol Hill will close it’s doors in the next few weeks.

 

