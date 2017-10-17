Superheroes Rappel Down Children’s For Patients

Filed Under: Aurora Police Department, Children's Hospital Colorado, Superheroes Rappelling

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police officers dressed as superheroes rappelled from the roof of Children’s Hospital Colorado to brighten the day of the patients inside.

3p city pool feed tuesday kmgh hd frame 40014 Superheroes Rappel Down Childrens For Patients

(credit: CBS)

The hospital in Aurora serves hundreds of children with different diagnoses ranging from serious trauma to dermatological illnesses, cancer and eating disorders.

3p city pool feed tuesday kmgh hd frame 40824 Superheroes Rappel Down Childrens For Patients

(credit: CBS)

The officers work for the Aurora Police Department, and Tuesday’s event was part of their training as a SWAT team.

Parents and family members were invited to attend the event, which has previously been hosted by the hospital. Many of the officers had never rappelled before the show.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch