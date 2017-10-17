Latest Forecast: Stretch Of Indian Summer In Store This Week

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – We are in the middle of a dry and very mild stretch of October weather. We sometimes refer to streaks like this as Indian Summer.
It’s a perfect week to make outdoor plans as we are expecting sunny days, quiet nights and no precipitation.
About the only weather hazard through the end of the week will be occasional bouts of wind but that will mostly be confined to the higher terrain, in particular, at pass level.
Looking ahead to the weekend there will be a trough of low pressure passing through the northern and central Rockies by Saturday and it will impact our forecast with a cool down.
We will also see a chance for a few rain and snow showers mainly in the mountains.
