Mother Set To Be Deported Takes Refuge In Quaker Meeting House

DENVER (CBS4) — A Peruvian woman who spent several months at a Quaker meeting house in Denver to avoid deportation has once again taken refuge in the house.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement granted Ingrid Encalada Latorre an extension to a stay of deportation that was set to expire this month.

The American Friends Service Committee said Tuesday that Latorre has sought refuge in a Fort Collins church.

Latorre entered the U.S. in 2000 and has two U.S.-born children, ages 1 and 8. She was convicted in 2010 of possessing falsified or stolen identification papers.

latorre next step 5pkg frame 1207 Mother Set To Be Deported Takes Refuge In Quaker Meeting House

Ingrid Latorre (credit: CBS)

A judge recently denied her appeal, and Gov. John Hickenlooper declined to pardon Latorre.

Latorre attracted widespread attention when she sought sanctuary in the Quaker meeting house last year. She pleaded guilty to using false documents which triggered her deportation process.

She said she had made the decision to be deported but her son asked her not to leave. Latorre has two children, both born in the U.S.

