Pipe Replacement Will Cause Traffic Delays Over Next Several Weeks

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– Starting Wednesday, Denver Water will begin a major pipe replacement on water mains in the Park Hill and City Park neighborhoods.

A majority of the project will be completed in four phases along Colorado Boulevard, starting at East Colfax Avenue and ending at East 26th Avenue Parkway.

For the duration of the project, Sundays through Thursdays, between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., only one northbound lane and two southbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard will be open.

Mondays through Fridays, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., two of the three northbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard will be open. Southbound Colorado Boulevard will not be impacted during the day.

Denver Water says there will be no traffic impacts during the morning and afternoon rushes. All lanes will be open on Colorado Boulevard from 5 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Two additional phases of pipe installation will occur on East 17th Avenue from Colorado Boulevard to Jackson Street, and on Montview Boulevard from Colorado Boulevard to Bellaire Street.

Work times during the Montview Boulevard and East 17th Avenue phases will be Mondays through Fridays between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Two-way traffic will be maintained on these streets at all times.

Because the project will be done in six separate phases, members of the public are encouraged to visit www.denverwater.org/pipes for real-time updates on the location of construction activity and traffic impacts.

Denver Water will notify customers in advance of temporary water outages during this project.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.