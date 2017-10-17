Course Fees To Be Eliminated At CU Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano says the school is adopting a new program that gets rid of all course and program fees starting next fall.

DiStefano made the announcement on Tuesday during the State of the Campus Address. The new program would be called “The Be Boulder Pact.”

“It is our commitment to our students and their families to further lower cost and increase accessibility to an education at CU Boulder,” said DiStefano, “The three components are: eliminating all course and program fees; increasing scholarships and supporting our student government’s efforts to reduce textbooks costs.”

The goal is to eliminate the fees which could save about $8.4 million per year for students.

DiStefano hopes the program will attract more incoming students and boost graduation rates.

“It’s to increase our graduation rates we want to make sure our students graduate and leave with less debt. That’s something I believe we owe to our students,” DiStefano said.

Students will see a reduction in tuition costs in the fall of 2018. They will still have to pay mandatory fees.