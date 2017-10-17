Crosses Honoring Las Vegas Shooting Victims Moving To Museum

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say the crosses memorializing those who died in the Las Vegas Strip shooting will be moved to the Clark County Museum.
Greg Zanis, a retired carpenter from Illinois, installed the 58 white crosses on a patch of grass near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. KXNT-AM reports they will be moved to the museum Nov. 12.
Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said the crosses serve as a way for people to converge and reflect on the Oct. 1 shooting, which left 58 people dead, plus the shooter.
The museum is also collecting tributes left in public rights of way so they can be preserved and cataloged.
Officials say those tributes will be displayed at the museum at an appropriate time.
