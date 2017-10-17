5-Year-Old And 7-Year-Old Stabbed To Death; Teen In Custody

Filed Under: Colorado Springs Police Department, Homicide Investigation, Stabbing Investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A 5-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl were stabbed to death in Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning. A man was also stabbed, the Colorado Police Department said in a statement.

A 19-year-old man has been taken into custody in the case.

Police identified the suspect as Malik Vincent Murphy.

The 19-year-old suspect is the older brother of the two young victims, our partners at KKTV in Colorado Springs reported.

The stabbing happened in the 900 block of Carlisle Street sometime before 1:10 a.m., police said.

When officers arrived on scene they found the two children and an adult man with what appeared to be stab wounds. The man is the suspect’s father, KKTV reported.

All three were rushed to the hospital but doctors couldn’t save the children. The man is expected to survive, police said.

Detectives are not looking for additional suspects, investigators said.
The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Violent Crimes Section and Homicide Unit are investigating.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch