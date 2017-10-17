CBS4 Timelapse Captures Cool Lenticular Cloud Near Denver

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Strong wind flowing across the northern mountains of Colorado helped create a few lenticular clouds in the sky west of Denver around sunrise on Tuesday.

CBS4 Weather Watcher Ray Zoller caught this view off of Interstate 70 in Genesee.

Lenticular Cloud

(credit: Ray Zoller)

The formal name of this cloud is an altocumulus standing lenticular cloud. They often resemble stacks of pancakes or flying saucers.

These clouds form when strong winds blowing across (or perpendicular) to a mountain range force relatively stable air to rise. This process causes something called gravity waves to form in the atmosphere downwind of the mountain barrier. (similar to the waves you’d see in water if you threw a rock into a still pond)

If there is enough moisture present the air in that gravity wave will cool and condense, forming a lenticular cloud.

The cloud will continue to form and dissipate in the same general area of the wave which is why they appear to sit still. When you timelapse a lenticular cloud it will appear to spin in place on a horizontal axis.

CBS4 Weather Watcher Mark Bobier sent us this picture of the same cloud but from a vantage point near Tabernash.

(credit: Mark Bobier)

Although lenticular clouds beautiful from the ground it can mean a very turbulent ride for aircraft flying in the vicinity of the wave.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

