Sugary-Drink Tax To Help Children, Schools

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The controversial soda tax in Boulder is benefiting 16 organizations in Colorado.

Last May, the city council approved the tax, which went into effect on July 1. It charges soda distributors two cents for every ounce of soda and other sweetened beverages.

So far the tax has brought in about $1 million. The tax will be used to help improve the community.

Here is how it breaks down:

  • $50,000 to pay for dental care for low-income children
  • $66,000 to buy fresh produce for schools
  • $60,000 for in-school physical fitness and nutrition education
According to Boulder County Public Health, kids who drink one sugary drink per day have a 55 percent higher risk of obesity, a 33 percent higher risk of dying from heart disease, and a 25 percent higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

