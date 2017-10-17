Best Places For Corn Dishes In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger

Many dishes from all over the world feature corn as a primary ingredient, and it is a staple in many fall favorites.

If corn is one of your favorite ingredients, there are many ways in which to prepare it so you won’t get bored. Many of these dishes feature corn as a key ingredient, but all of them bring out the flavor in a different way. With restaurants featuring cuisine from around the globe, you can try new dishes all season. Here are some restaurants to mark on your must visit list for a corn fix.

Steuben’s

523 E. 17th Ave.

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 830-1001

7355 Ralston Rd.

Arvada, CO 80002

(303) 830-0096

www.steubens.com

Featuring a mix of American dishes and Latin American inspired cuisine, Steuben’s has a rich menu of flavorful dishes. One popular appetizer available at the restaurant is the Mexican corn which is grilled corn dusted with spices and cotija cheese. Grilling brings out the flavor in the corn and makes it fall right off the cob, while the cheese blends perfectly with the sweetness of the corn. Order it with the Buffalo chicken wings and the crispy brussels sprouts and share each dish with all of your friends.

Stoic and Genuine

1701 Wynkoop St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 640-3474

Bringing a fresh spin on seafood, Stoic and Genuine has quickly become a favorite among Denver foodies. The restaurant is known for its oysters, lobster rolls and other seafood dishes. One dish that pairs seafood with corn is the humpback shrimp and grits. In this dish, the shrimp are served on a grit cake made of white corn and the dish is dressed with corn as well. This dish does feature uncooked fish, however, so if you’re not into food in the raw, try the Humboldt squid steak or add some corn fritters to your dinner.

Work & Class

2500 Larimer St.

Denver, CO 80205

(303) 292-0700

Work and Class offers a seamless blend of American and Latin American flavors with a menu that appeals to many palettes. Popular dishes include rotisserie chicken in different flavors, coriander roasted lamb and short ribs braised with whiskey. The menu also features a tomato and corn risotto as well as corn bread that is the perfect complement to your meal. This restaurant offers a welcoming atmosphere and fun, friendly service. Stop in and try one of the signature dishes.

Freddy’s Cuisine

Civic Center

Freddy’s Cuisine is a popular food truck that is a staple in Civic Center Park and at many events throughout the city. The food truck offers a robust menu of Latin American cuisine including Colombian style empanadas made with corn flour and different varieties of arepa, a corn meal cake topped with meat or cheese. Each of these dishes is perfect for lunch with portions that can be carried around the park. Check the website to find out where the truck will be, or visit food truck row to get your fix.

Leña



Denver, CO 80203

(720) 550-7267

www.lenadenver.com 24 BroadwayDenver, CO 80203(720) 550-7267

Another Latin American restaurant perfecting the art of the corn based dish is Leña which is located in the South Broadway neighborhood. One dish in particular, the elote enano, features baby corn served with a spicy hollandaise sauce and manchego cheese. It is a mix of sweet and savory with a chipotle kick for those who want a little spice in their dinner. For those who prefer their corn in tortilla form, Leña also offers a variety of tacos served in perfectly made corn tortillas.

