Artist Uses City As Inspiration For Sidewalk Art

DENVER (CBS4) – A work of art are being created in downtown Denver this week.

Artist Shantell Martin is a internationally-renowned artist working on a piece on the ground.

The work will cover part of 14th Avenue between Stout and Champa, next to The Colorado Convention Center.

It’s part of the Denver Theatre District.

Martin only works in black and white adding she did not plan the work in advance.

Instead, she waited until she arrived and let the art come naturally.

“The inspiration in the work here is just Denver the city. It’s being here, talking to people, it’s soaking up some of the atmosphere and just letting that unfold into the work,” said Martin.

Martin says she should be finished with the piece by the end of the week.

