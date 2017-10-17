New ‘Adventure Tourism’ Program Offered At CSU

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado State University is introducing a first-of-its-kind program that’s great for students who love the outdoors.

It will soon be offering a graduate program in adventure tourism.

The classes will teach the skills needed to create and manage activities like rafting and skiing trips.

A former executive vice president of Vail Resorts helped create the new curriculum.

CSU also offers a master’s degree in tourism management and an online graduate certificate in ski area management.

