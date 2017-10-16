Woman Arrested After Attempting To Shoot Squirrel At Coffee Shop

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Longmont police arrested a woman Friday who pulled a pellet gun on a squirrel outside a coffee shop.
Thirty-one-year-old Kylie Morrison was cited for disorderly conduct after witnessed said she pulled the trigger several times.
The pellet, however, was empty.
“She had no pellets,” LPD Sgt. Joel Post said Monday.
A review of the police report by the Longmont Times-Call describes Morrison’s behavior leading up to the non-shooting. Morrison appeared to be “high on something” when she Cafe Luna in the 800 block of Coffman Street. She was talking to herself, witnesses told police, and first sat inside. She then moved outside the business and started throwing items at a squirrel as it approached her.
The police report says a witness tried to coax the squirrel away from Morrison, but Morrison grew agitated and drew the pellet gun from a bag. She pulled the trigger three or four times.
The witness told police she froze in her tracks until Morrison put the gun away.
Morrison extensive criminal record includes felony arrests for theft, vehicle theft, identity theft, trespassing and eluding, in addition to DUI and drug charges.