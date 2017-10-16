Fire, Smoke Seen Coming From House, SWAT Situation Ends

By Tori Mason
PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was found dead in a Douglas County home where a standoff situation took place overnight.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance call at 6100 Westview Circle in Parker just after 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Deputies said parents in the home were in an argument with their adult son and they called 911 for help.
When deputies got to the house they said shots were fired from inside the home. Deputies did not return fire and called for backup.
Shortly after SWAT officers arrived, flames and smoke were seen coming from the house. Deputies were able to get the parents out of the home before they began more efforts to make contact with the suspect and extinguish the fire.
Once they were able to get inside, they discovered the body of a male. They’re not sure how he died. Authorities have not identified the body.
“We did deploy gas. We did deploy flash bangs, distraction devices. Breaching was done to the home, and then obviously we worked with the fire department to get water in there and extinguish the blaze,” said Douglas County Sheriff’s spokesman Steve Johnson.
Authorities said there’s no danger to any neighbors in the surrounding area.
Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.