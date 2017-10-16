Latest Forecast: Sunny Skies And Warmer Temperatures Dominate This Week

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A large ridge of high pressure will sit over the western United States this week causing very quiet weather for Denver and virtually all of Colorado. Mostly sunny skies, warmer temperatures, and completely dry weather will dominate through Friday.

Normally with a extended stretch of dry weather would give us some concern about potentially worsening drought conditions or fire danger. But fortunately the wind should never get too strong this week and the Denver metro area remains far above normal with precipitation in October thanks to the very wet first week and half of the month.

By this upcoming Friday night a cold front will move across Colorado causing a 30-40% chance for rain and snow showers in the mountains going into the weekend. However Denver and the Front Range should remain dry. It will be cooler in the metro area for the weekend but nothing drastic with highs in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. And that’s about right for the third full weekend in October.

Looking further ahead, there are signs the weather pattern will start changing around the 26th or 27th and the very end of the month (including maybe Halloween) will include cooler and possibly wetter weather. We’ll keep you posted!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.