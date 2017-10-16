25 Indicted For Allegedly Stealing From Home Stores

DENVER (AP) – Twenty five people are accused of stealing over $35,000 in goods from Denver area home improvement stores and returning the items to get merchandise credit cards.
The Denver District Attorney’s Office said Monday that a grand jury indicted the members of the alleged theft ring last week after a months-long investigation.
Prosecutors say the credit cards were sold for cash which was used pay ring members — either in cash or drugs. Two of the defendants, including Christopher Rodriguez, the alleged ringleader, were under supervision in other cases and their electronic monitoring devices allegedly placed them at the targeted Home Depot and Lowe’s stores.
Prosecutors say the ringleader provided room and board for members, bonded them out of jail and then compelled them to keep working until they could pay off the bond amount.
