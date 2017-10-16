COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Man Who Allegedly Terrorized Hikers Appears In Court

Filed Under: Daniel Nations, El Paso County, Hatchet Attacks, Monument, Mount Herman Trail, Teller County

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (CBS4) – The man charged with terrorizing Colorado hikers and bikers appeared in court on Monday.

daniel nations1 Man Who Allegedly Terrorized Hikers Appears In Court

Daniel Nations (credit Teller County)

Investigators allege Daniel Nations threatened people with a hatchet on the Mount Herman Trail near Monument last month. Nations is now charged with assault and trespassing in El Paso Count Court.

The case gained national attention after detectives from Indiana called Nations a person of interest in the double murder of two young girls.

Monday’s court appearance was in Teller County Court and it was on a weapons charge. Nations is now scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in that case on Nov. 6. Court dates have not been set in the El Paso County case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch