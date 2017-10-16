Man Who Allegedly Terrorized Hikers Appears In Court

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (CBS4) – The man charged with terrorizing Colorado hikers and bikers appeared in court on Monday.
Investigators allege Daniel Nations threatened people with a hatchet on the Mount Herman Trail near Monument last month. Nations is now charged with assault and trespassing in El Paso Count Court.
The case gained national attention after detectives from Indiana called Nations a person of interest in the double murder of two young girls.
Monday’s court appearance was in Teller County Court and it was on a weapons charge. Nations is now scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in that case on Nov. 6. Court dates have not been set in the El Paso County case.