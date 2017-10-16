COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Colorado Proposes New Rules For Oil-Gas Lines After Blast

Filed Under: Colorado Oil And Gas Conservation Commission, Firestone, Firestone Gas Explosion, Oil & Gas, Weld County

DENVER (AP) – Colorado is proposing tighter rules for taking oil and gas pipelines out of service after a fatal explosion was blamed on gas leaking from a line that was thought to be abandoned but was still connected to a well.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission released the first draft of the rules on Monday. A public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11-12.

The rules govern flow lines, which carry oil, gas and wastewater from wells to tanks and other gathering equipment.

The rules are in response to an April 17 explosion in Firestone that killed two people and destroyed a house.

Investigators blamed the explosion on gas leaking from a flow line that was believed to be out of service but was still connected to a well.

