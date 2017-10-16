Bumbling Burglar Steals Empty Cash Register From Restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) –An attempted burglary didn’t go quite as planned in Colorado Springs.
It happened on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Louie’s Pizza at Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive.
Surveillance video shows a man kick through the glass front door and run to the cash register.
But if you look closely, you see the cash drawer swings open with no money inside.
The thief took the whole register anyway — after struggling with the cord for a while. As he tries to run off, you can see the receipt paper get caught around his ankle.
The owners say the man didn’t get away with any cash but he did cause $3,000 dollars in damage.
“The first person to identify this individual will WIN FREE Louie’s Pizza For A Year!” restaurant officials said on Facebook.
