Team Grades: Broncos Get Cs, Ds After Sunday Night Meltdown

By Rick Brown

The New York Giants (1-5) put it all out on the field when the team came to Denver Sunday night. Through the first half, the Giants out-played the Denver Broncos (3-2) and held the team to three points.

The Giants did a great job of containing the Broncos’ rushing game and forcing Trevor Siemian to try to win the contest. Siemian threw two interceptions and was injured on a pick-six. The Broncos QB would return, but the offense was largely ineffective.

Brandon McManus continues to have kicking problems and missed a couple of field goal attempts. The defense did an OK job, but was playing from behind most of the game. It is disappointing for the coaching staff to have two weeks of preparation and not come out with a win against the Giants, as the Broncos lost 23-10.

Offense: D

The Broncos offense could not get the running game going and finished the game with 46 yards on the ground. Denver continued to have problems in the red zone, and after four trips inside New York’s 20-yard line, the Broncos scored only 10 points.

Siemian did not look great and threw two interceptions, one for a pick-six, before injuring his shoulder. The return of Brock Osweiler was short-lived though, as Siemian made a return in the second half. After more ineffective play and an injury to Emmanuel Sanders, the Broncos were finally able to make it into the endzone when Siemian threw his first touchdown pass of the game. An ineffective Broncos offense did not help the defense’s performance.

Defense: C-

The Broncos defense gave up some big plays early in the game, but settled down and did a good job in the second half. The rushing defense gave up more yards against the Giants than the team had all season. Eli Manning did not have to do much as the Broncos kept turning the ball over and giving the Giants great field position. Denver did sack Manning three times, but surprisingly could not stop the Giants’ rushing attack.

Special Teams: C-

The Broncos’ special teams left a few scores on the field and also did not perform well. McManus has not been the same since securing a contract extension, and made just one of his three field goal attempts. He has missed five of his 13 attempts on the season. It’s obvious McManus is in some sort of rut, and the Broncos may be running out of patience.

Coaching: D-

The Giants needed the perfect game and received something close to that as they earned their first victory. While not every game is a guarantee, the Broncos came out flat and were not able to convert in the red zone or on third down. The Broncos were playing catch up all game and had to abandon the run game. Without an effective run game, the Broncos offense did not perform. The Giants were without top wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard, yet still found a way to score points. The Broncos coaching staff has a lot of work to do before this team can be successful. And a three-game road trip lies ahead.

Up Next: The Broncos really needed this win as the team has a tough road schedule ahead. Denver has to travel to the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4), the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) in the next three weeks. What was a promising start could quickly unravel if the Broncos lose these next three. Denver had a chance to fix the issues that were plaguing the team during the bye week, but it appears this Broncos team has a lot of work still left to do.