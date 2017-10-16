Victim In Hotel Balcony Fall Continues To Fight For Her Life

Victim In Hotel Balcony Fall Continues To Fight For Her LifeThe mother of a girl critically injured after falling from a hotel balcony in Glenwood Springs says her daughter is still fighting for life.

NW Colorado Official Hopeful Changes On Grouse Will Help Oil & Gas IndustryOfficials in northwest Colorado hope changes to federal plans for dealing with an imperiled bird species will allow more energy development.

Colorado Sends 20 Fire Engines And Their Crews To Help In CaliforniaFirefighters from fire departments across Colorado are heading to California as wildfires continue to burn there.