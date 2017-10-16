Victim In Hotel Balcony Fall Continues To Fight For Her Life

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The mother of a Montrose girl critically injured after falling from a hotel balcony in Glenwood Springs says her daughter is still fighting for life.
Lily Benallou told The Post-Independent her 16-year-old daughter Amber briefly gained consciousness over the weekend. However, she suffered a setback from a lung infection that required a fifth surgery.
Lily says there are few parts of her daughter’s body that are not seriously injured from the fall from the balcony at the historic Hotel Colorado on Oct. 10.
What caused Amber’s fall is still unclear.