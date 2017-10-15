Von Miller Sets Sack Record With Broncos

DENVER (CBS4) – Von Miller is now the first Denver Broncos linebacker ever to gain five sacks in each of his first seven seasons.
Miller needed a fifth sack in 2017 to set that record going into the game against the New York Giants, and the defensive star got it in the fourth quarter after sacking quarterback Eli Manning for a four-yard loss.
Miller got his first two sacks of the season against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott last month. With his sack in the fourth quarter of that game, Miller passed former Broncos defensive end Barney Chavous with 75.5 sacks.
Over his career, Miller has had now 78.5 sacks.
Miller was drafted second-overall by the Broncos in 2011 out of Texas A&M.