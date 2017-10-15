Von Miller Sets Sack Record With Broncos

Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Von Miller

DENVER (CBS4) – Von Miller is now the first Denver Broncos linebacker ever to gain five sacks in each of his first seven seasons.

gettyimages 626191270 Von Miller Sets Sack Record With Broncos

Von Miller (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Miller needed a fifth sack in 2017 to set that record going into the game against the New York Giants, and the defensive star got it in the fourth quarter after sacking quarterback Eli Manning for a four-yard loss.

Miller got his first two sacks of the season against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott last month. With his sack in the fourth quarter of that game, Miller passed former Broncos defensive end Barney Chavous with 75.5 sacks.

gettyimages 848544698 Von Miller Sets Sack Record With Broncos

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Over his career, Miller has had now 78.5 sacks.

Miller was drafted second-overall by the Broncos in 2011 out of Texas A&M.

RELATED: Von Miller #1 In Outside Linebacker Rankings

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch