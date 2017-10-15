Siemian Leaves The Game With Arm Injury, Questionable For Return

Filed Under: Brock Osweiler, Denver Broncos, Trevor Siemian

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian injured his left shoulder trying to prevent a pick 6 and went to the locker room for evaluation before the end of the first half of Sunday night’s game.

gettyimages 861756354 Siemian Leaves The Game With Arm Injury, Questionable For Return

Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos passes against the New York Giants in the first quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

He is questionable for return.

In his place, backup quarterback Brock Osweiler joined the huddle for the team.

Siemian struggled for much of the first half against the Giants. He threw two interceptions, the second of which led to a touchdown for cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

Siemian tried to tackle Jenkins before he crossed the goal line and landed hard. He came up holding his arm and wincing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch