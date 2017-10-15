Siemian Leaves The Game With Arm Injury, Questionable For Return

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian injured his left shoulder trying to prevent a pick 6 and went to the locker room for evaluation before the end of the first half of Sunday night’s game.
He is questionable for return.
In his place, backup quarterback Brock Osweiler joined the huddle for the team.
Siemian struggled for much of the first half against the Giants. He threw two interceptions, the second of which led to a touchdown for cornerback Janoris Jenkins.
Siemian tried to tackle Jenkins before he crossed the goal line and landed hard. He came up holding his arm and wincing.