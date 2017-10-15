Teens Charges With Plot Against School May Have Been Testing Bombs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS) — Two teenagers facing felony charges for allegedly creating what investigators say was a kill list at a middle school in Colorado Springs may have been planning to use molotov cocktails.
Police say the list included threats against students and staff at Sabin Middle School.
The 13-year-old boys, whose names are being withheld, also allegedly sent messages to each other discussing how to carry out the attack.
A video submitted as evidence reportedly shows the boys testing out incendiary devices under a bridge.
Neighbors said were shocked to learn about the new details in the case.
“I would hope there’s still good people still out there in the world. That makes me want to shelter my daughter and home school her and not let her go to any public school,” Donna Bacon said.
The boys have been suspended from school. The attorney for one says his client is not an actual threat.
Prosecutors say the suspects could be tried as adults.