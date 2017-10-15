Woman Falls Victim To Phone Scam, Pays Using Gift Cards

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – A Fountain woman lost $1,500 because she says she was the victim of a phone scam.
The woman told police she received a call from someone claiming to be the El Paso County Sheriff’s office. They claimed she missed a jury summons and owed the county $1,500. She somehow paid the sum that was demanded using gift cards.
Fountain police say similar scams are on the rise in the area, and that paying bills and bonds with gift cards is not how government agencies will ever accept payment.