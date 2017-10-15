Woman Falls Victim To Phone Scam, Pays Using Gift Cards

Filed Under: El Paso County, Fountain, Fountain Police, Phone Scam

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – A Fountain woman lost $1,500 because she says she was the victim of a phone scam.

fountain Woman Falls Victim To Phone Scam, Pays Using Gift Cards

(credit: CBS)

The woman told police she received a call from someone claiming to be the El Paso County Sheriff’s office. They claimed she missed a jury summons and owed the county $1,500. She somehow paid the sum that was demanded using gift cards.

Fountain police say similar scams are on the rise in the area, and that paying bills and bonds with gift cards is not how government agencies will ever accept payment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch