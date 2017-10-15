Officer Gets Checked Out After Possibly Being Bitten By Wanted Suspect

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in downtown Denver say an officer ran after a wanted suspect early Sunday evening and it ended with him possibly getting bitten at the end of the chase.

A Denver police spokesperson said it appears no guns were fired and that the suspect is in custody.

The incident happened at 17th Street and Lawrence Street, and a large police presence was seen there at 6 p.m. while an investigation took place.

Police at the scene told a CBS4 crew the officer who was involved in the foot chase wasn’t able to use his radio during the chase, which prompted a big response from the department, who worried for the officer’s safety.

It’s not clear if the officer was taken to the hospital or not.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.

