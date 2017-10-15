Latest Forecast: Less Wind, More Warmth

DENVER (CBS4) – With our big wind producing cold front just a memory, high pressure is now pushing in from out west. As a result, we will have less wind and the beginning of a warming trend to look forward to for Sunday.
Temperatures across the state will be in the 60s for most everybody with lots of sunshine. There still may be some strong winds in the morning for some of the northern mountains and foothills. Those winds will gradually weaken as the day goes on. For example, some of the gusts in Winter Park will be around 40 to 50 mph in the morning.
If you are going to the Broncos/Giants game at 6:30 pm, things are looking good for the prime time night game.
In the week ahead a nice ridge of high pressure will be covering Colorado with a warm up and a dry stretch of weather.
