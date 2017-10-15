Latest Forecast: Less Wind, More Warmth

Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – With our big wind producing cold front just a memory, high pressure is now pushing in from out west. As a result, we will have less wind and the beginning of a warming trend to look forward to for Sunday.

Temperatures across the state will be in the 60s for most everybody with lots of sunshine. There still may be some strong winds in the morning for some of the northern mountains and foothills. Those winds will gradually weaken as the day goes on. For example, some of the gusts in Winter Park will be around 40 to 50 mph in the morning.

If you are going to the Broncos/Giants game at 6:30 pm, things are looking good for the prime time night game.

21 Latest Forecast: Less Wind, More Warmth

In the week ahead a nice ridge of high pressure will be covering Colorado with a warm up and a dry stretch of weather.

 

5day Latest Forecast: Less Wind, More Warmth

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Less Wind, More Warmth

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch