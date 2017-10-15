Kicking Struggles Continue For Broncos’ McManus

DENVER (CBS4) – The struggles are continuing for Broncos kicker Brandon McManus.

McManus missed a 35 yard field goal attempt in the first quarter of Denver’s Sunday night game against the New York Giants in Denver. That was his fourth miss in five games.

He’s now 7 for 11 on the season.

McManus signed a $11.25 million contract extension with Denver last month.

While no NFL kicker is perfect, McManus can’t continue to miss important kicks in close games and expect to have his coach’s confidence for much longer.

