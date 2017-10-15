Stevens, Gallup Lead Colorado State Past Nevada, 44-42

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nick Stevens threw three of his four touchdown passes to Michael Gallup and Dalyn Dawkins had a career-high 195 yards rushing, including a 59-yard scoring run, to help Colorado State hold off Nevada for a 44-42 win Saturday night.

Gallup tied his career best with 13 receptions for 263 yards — two shy of Olabisi Johnson’s school record set last season. Stevens was 26-of-37 passing for 384 yards, his fifth 300-yard game of the season.

Dawkins’ touchdown pulled Colorado State (5-2, 3-1 Mountain West) to 42-38 with 1:57 left in the third quarter and, after the Wolfpack went three-and-out on their next possession, Steven went 5-of-7 for 82 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown to Gallup to cap the scoring.

Nevada, which converted a fourth down earlier in the drive, missed a 35-yard field-goal attempt on fourth-and-1 with 5:33 to play.

Gallup’s 56-yard touchdown opened the scoring fewer than 90 seconds in and then his 7-yard scoring catch made it 14-0 with 9:56 left in the first quarter.

Ty Gangi threw for 428 yards and four TDs and running back Kelton Moore had one score passing and another rushing for Nevada (1-6, 1-2).

The teams combined for 1172 total yards, including 608 by the Rams — their third game with at least 600 this season and fifth with 500-plus.

