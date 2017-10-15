Driver Arrested After Destroying 2 Garages: ‘It Looked Like A Tornado’

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – Police arrested a driver this weekend after a vehicle drove through two garages in Denver.

The incident happened Saturday night near the intersection of South Columbine Street and Buchtel Boulevard South, and the vehicle drove through both garages, causing one to completely collapse.

Kevin Kusiak, and his neighbors learned their garages were totaled via text message, as both residents were away from their homes at the time of the crash.

“My mind was blown,” one resident told CBS4.

Denver Fire Department officials told CBS4 they responded to reports of a structure collapse, possibly involving a hit and run, just before midnight on Saturday.

Kusiak’s garage was the one that collapsed. On Sunday Kusiak was able to see all his possessions scattered across the alleyway, his motorcycle one of the many items completely destroyed by the crash.

“With the amount of destruction we saw immediately, it looked like a tornado went through the yard,” Kusiak’s neighbor said.

Kusiak said he was impressed the driver was able to dodge a series of trees — and his home — in order to crash into both garages.

“The skid marks, they start 200 meters down Buchter, and they lead into my property, through my garage, and into my neighbor’s garage,” Kusiak said. “(The driver) is really threading the needle there, between the trees and the side of my property.”

“I think we were really surprised the driver and his passenger survived,” Kusiak’s neighbor said.

Kusiak said a responding officer estimated the driver was traveling more than 100 mph when the first garage was hit.

Denver police told CBS4 the driver was arrested, and was being investigated for possibly driving under the influence.

“I’m just really grateful that nobody was home, nobody was in the backyard, or in the car or garages. Just grateful,” Kusiak’s neighbor said.

