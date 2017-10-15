Broncos To Honor 125 Cancer Survivors At Halftime On Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos will honor cancer survivors during Sunday night’s home game against the Giants.
At halftime, more than 125 people who have battled different forms of cancer will wave special rally towels in what’s sure to be an emotional display.
The ceremony is part of the team’s Fight Like A Bronco campaign, which “celebrates the courage of all survivors — men, women and children — of cancer.”
During breaks in the game the Mile High stadium screens will also show messages from players and coaches who have personal stories about cancer and how it has affected their families.
The team launched Fight Like A Bronco last year. At that time, they made monetary donations to
Susan G. Komen Colorado and the American Cancer Society.