Broncos Fall To Giants 23-10 In Week 6

DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos suffered a disappointing loss to the New York Giants in Week 6.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos is tackled by defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the New York Giants after recovering a fumble during the first quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The struggles started early for the Broncos.

Kicker Brandon McManus missed a 35 yard field goal attempt in the first quarter.

Brock Osweiler returned briefly to the quarterback position after Trevor Siemian suffered a shoulder injury near the end of the second quarter. Siemian injured his left shoulder trying to prevent a pick 6.

Offensive lineman Menelik Watson was injured in the first half and did not return.

Star receiver Emmanuel Sanders suffered a right leg injury in the third quarter.

He was carted off the field and did not return to the game.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was also carted off the field after injuring an ankle late in the game, ending his game for the night.

The Broncos finally got their first touchdown of the game in the 4th quarter when Siemian connected with Jeff Heuerman with just 4:07 left to play.

It wasn’t enough, however, and the Giants scored a field goal with about 30 seconds left in the game, bringing the score to 23-10.

