Man Alleged Chased Another Man With A Machete

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 39-year-old man is behind bars and accused of threatening to kill a man with a machete.
John Mar Sarmiento is now facing a felony menacing charge. Witnesses say the incident happened after an argument between him and another man near the 1100 block of Fern Avenue in unincorporated Weld Count. That’s just east of Greeley.
Sarmiento allegedly chased the other person while making the threats, and police say that man was able to get away and call police.
