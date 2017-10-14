‘Jazzed’ Fundraiser Gives Attendees Chance To Hear Music At Wings Over The Rockies

DENVER (CBS4) – Inner City Health is hosting its annual fundraiser “Jazzed” on Oct. 20.
People can enjoy live performances on stage at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum. Performers include Hazel Miller and Chris Daniels.
All the proceeds will benefit the Inner City Health Center. The nonprofit helps people who are either uninsured or under insured get the basic care they need; this includes medical, dental and counseling.
“(By attending this event) it will help us develop the high quality care that we deliver,” said CEO Kraig Burleson.
You can purchase tickets at www.innercityhealth.org.