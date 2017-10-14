‘Jazzed’ Fundraiser Gives Attendees Chance To Hear Music At Wings Over The Rockies

Filed Under: Inner City Health Center, Wings Over The Rockies Air And Space Museum

DENVER (CBS4) – Inner City Health is hosting its annual fundraiser “Jazzed” on Oct. 20.

jazzed Jazzed Fundraiser Gives Attendees Chance To Hear Music At Wings Over The Rockies

(credit: CBS)

People can enjoy live performances on stage at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum. Performers include Hazel Miller and Chris Daniels.

All the proceeds will benefit the Inner City Health Center. The nonprofit helps people who are either uninsured or under insured get the basic care they need; this includes medical, dental and counseling.

“(By attending this event) it will help us develop the high quality care that we deliver,” said CEO Kraig Burleson.

You can purchase tickets at www.innercityhealth.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch