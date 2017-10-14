Broncos Week 6 Injury Report: Broncos Are Healthy, Giants Missing Key Players

By Rick Brown
DENVER (CBS4) – The New York Giants (0-5) will be missing key players for Sunday night’s game against the Denver Broncos (3-1).
The Giants have six players listed on the injury report who will not be playing in the game. Earlier this week, the Giants placed three wide receivers on Injured Reserved (IR): Brandon Marshall, Odell Beckham Jr. and Dwayne Harris. NY has been battling injuries all season long and have placed 13 players on the IR so far this season. To make matters worse, the Giants will be without six additional players for the game against the Broncos.
On the flip side, the Broncos will only be missing two players.
The Healthy Broncos
The Broncos are coming off the bye week with only two players listed on the injury report. Backup quarterback Paxton Lynch remains on the injury list with an injured shoulder. The other Bronco ruled out for Sunday’s game is Cody Latimer. While Latimer hasn’t been able to crack the lineup on offense, he continues to perform well on special teams. Lynch was injured during the preseason and could see some light practice over the next couple of weeks.
Denver Broncos Injury Report
Out:
- (WR) Latimer, Cody (Knee) – Did Not Participate In Practice
- (QB) Lynch, Paxton (Shoulder) Did Not Participate In Practice
New York Giants Injury Report
Questionable:
- (S) Collins, Landon (Ankle) – Did Not Participate In Practice
Out:
- (LB) Casillas, Jonathan (Neck) – Did Not Participate In Practice
- (DE) Okwara, Romeo (Knee) – Did Not Participate In Practice
- (RB) Perkins, Paul (Ribs) – Did Not Participate In Practice
- (C) Richburg, Weston (Concussion) – Did Not Participate In Practice
- (CB) Rodgers – Cromartie, Dominique (Not Injury Related) – Did Not Participate In Practice
- (WR) Shepard, Sterling (Ankle) – Did Not Participate In Practice
- (DE) Vernon, Oliver (Ankle) – Did Not Participate In Practice