Volunteers Team Up To Clean Up Denver Elementary School

DENVER (CBS4) – Two hundred volunteers come together for Colorado to help clean up a local school, aiming to make it a more vibrant and engaging learning environment.

The volunteers from AT&T teamed up with City Year Denver at Cheltenham Elementary.

They painted murals, build outdoor learning spaces, and spruced up the school grounds.

Some of the students were part of the work patrol, too, something the principal says is important for them.

“A steward helps in their community,” Felicia Manzanares, school principal, said. “My hope is whether it’s in this building or their middle school building when they’re adults, they’re going to look back at this and think ‘I was a part of making a change.'”

The volunteers are from all AT&T stores across the Front Range.

