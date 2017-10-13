Medical Experts Stress Importance Of Flu Shots

DENVER (CBS4) – Medical experts are saying now is the time to get vaccinated against the flu, and are stressing protection for children.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends all children get their flu shots by Halloween.
“In 2016 to 2017, over a hundred U.S. children died of the flu, and several thousand more were hospitalized for complications from the flu or from severe illness,” Dr. Elisha Rubin of Happy and Healthy Pediatrics says.
Some experts fear we could be in for a tough fly season this year.
Researchers point out 80% of kids who died from the flu were not vaccinated.