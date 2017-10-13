Workshop Puts First Responder Training In The Hands Of The Public

By Tori Mason
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – In less than two years, America has suffered through the two deadliest mass shootings in modern US history. Coloradans know these attacks can happen anywhere, from a school to a movie theater.
Whether it’s a car accident or a shooting, bystanders will always be first on the scene. Calling 911 immediately is critical, but there are ways for everyday people to step in before help arrives.
Participants at St. Anthony Hospital’s Stop the Bleed workshop on Friday learned how to use bandages and tourniquets to stop the flow of blood and possibly save a life.
Stop the Bleed works around the county to put the training of first responders into the hands of the public, because the only thing more tragic than an unexpected death is a death that could have been prevented.
Stop the Bleed Seminars
St. Anthony Hospital, 11600 W. 2nd Place, Lakewood, CO. Conference Rooms C&D
Friday, October 13, 2017
Class 1: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Class 2: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Class 3: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Class 4: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
All seminars are free to attend. You can get more information about receiving training at bleedingcontrol.org.
Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.