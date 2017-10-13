Planes Crash-Lands In Field North Of Fort Collins

LAPORTE, Colo. (CBS4) – A single-engine plane toppled Friday as it came down in a field north of Fort Collins.
A photo provided by a Poudre Fire Authority tweet shows first responders gathered around the plane.
The tweet says the pilot was the only person on board the plane and is not believed to have suffered any injuries.
PFA’s hazmat crews have stopped a fuel leak on the plane.
The exact location of the crash has not been confirmed, but is thought to be near Overland Trail and the US 287 Bypass north of Laporte. PFA did say the crash scene is on private property.