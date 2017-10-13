Fourth Suspect In Killing Of Father Charged With Murder

DENVER (CBS4) – A fourth person has been charged with the murder of a father who was gunned down over the summer after getting his wallet stolen.

justin slyter Fourth Suspect In Killing Of Father Charged With Murder

Justin Slyter (credit: CBS)

Davon Houston is charged with murder in the July 9 shooting death of Justin Slyter.

davon houston1 Fourth Suspect In Killing Of Father Charged With Murder

Davon Houston (credit: Denver DA)

Houston is the fourth person charged in the murder. Police also arrested his brother — David Houston — along with Keondre Neblett and Rushawn Wharton.

ru shawn wharton Fourth Suspect In Killing Of Father Charged With Murder

Rushawn Wharton (credit: Denver Police)

Police say Slyter was shot and killed at the 7-Eleven store on Colfax Avenue and Pennsylvania Street. They say he was trying to get his wallet back from Wharton, who they say stole it. That’s when investigators say the other men jumped into a fight with Slyter, beat him and shot him.

All of the suspects are charged with first degree murder.

