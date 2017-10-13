Denver Teacher Sues President Trump Over New Contraceptives Rules

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – A school teacher in Denver is suing President Trump and members of his cabinet over contraceptives.

Under the new rules made to the Affordable Care Act, employers and insurers can decline to provide birth control if it violates their religious beliefs or moral convictions.

Jessica Campbell, a math teacher at Colorado Academy in Denver has now filed a lawsuit challenging that.

Her attorney Alan Kennedy-Shaffer says the changes are unconstitutional.

“This gives employers a license to discriminate against women by taking away with their birth control,” Kennedy-Shaffer says.

The suit names President Trump and members of his cabinet as defendants. It states Campbell uses contraception not just for birth control, but for “medically necessary health and safety reasons.”

It cites statements made during the election campaign by Trump the suit calls “vulgar and derogatory about women.”

On the other side, there are those who feel contraception is wrong.

A prayer vigil took place outside Planned Parenthood in the Stapleton area of Denver y the group “40 Days for Life”, it was directed primarily against abortion, some of those present spoke about contraception with CBS4 regarding the changes to the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. Nickie Tomaino said,

“Obamacare is not going to pay for that and I am not going to pay for anyone else’s contraception,”

Her employer, Colorado Academy issued a statement from Dr. Mike Davis, the head of the school saying, “Any questions about the lawsuit filed by Ms. Campbell should be directed to her attorney, Alan Kennedy-Shaffer. In choosing to file the lawsuit, she is acting independently from Colorado Academy. Ms. Campbell continues to receive health insurance coverage as an employee of Colorado Academy and her benefits, which include coverage for contraception and contraceptive care, have not changed, and there are no plans to change those benefits.”

Rocky Mountain Planned Parenthood’s Adrienne Mansanares issued a statement that read, “Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains proudly stands by increasing access to reproductive health care, that includes access to birth control. With this rule in place, a woman’s decision to access birth control is made for her by her boss. Placing barriers in front of health care that the vast majority of women will use in their lifetime is an insult to our fundamental rights and health. This administration is telling women in America they can’t be trusted to make their own health care decisions and must get permission from their employer first: it’s a dangerous intrusion in women’s ability to get the care they need.”

The lawsuit by Jessica Campbell is asking for a temporary injunction to block the changes to the regulations that have already taken effect.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award-winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.