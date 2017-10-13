Attorneys For Robert F. Kennedy’s Grandson Want Aspen Case Sealed

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A member of the Kennedy family who got into a bar fight in Colorado doesn’t want the details released.

John Conor Kennedy (credit: Aspen Police Department)

Conor Kennedy was arrested in Aspen last year. He is the grandson of the late Robert F. Kennedy and oldest son of environmental activist Robert Kennedy Jr.

Connor pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and got a six-month deferred sentence. Since he stayed out of trouble for the last six months, the case will be wiped from his record.

But now his attorneys want to go a step further. The Aspen Times reports they have asked the criminal and court records in the case be sealed.

They argue Kennedy is in college and further reporting on the bar fight will hurt his future.

