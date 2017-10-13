Family Flees To Colorado During California Wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A California family has fled to Colorado after seeing a massive wildfire draw closer to their house in Sonoma County.
The Weissmann family has a second home in Colorado Springs.
They decided to leave after waking up to thick smoke and flames coming down the hillside near their home.
“I walked out my front door at 1:30 a.m., and I turned to look east, and the entire hillside was on fire. It was coming down and that moment of terror was like ‘get the stuff and go,'” Bernadette Weissmann said.
The family was ready with a “go bag” that was packed with their most important documents.
Weissmann says these wildfires are like nothing she’s seen before.
As of Friday evening, their home is still standing. Officials say 5,700 homes and buildings have been destroyed, and 90,000 people have been displaced.