Arrest Made In Douglas County Death Investigation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – Detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested one suspect in the case of a body found on the side of the road near I-25 in Douglas County.
Mihail Petrov was arrested in Denver Friday, and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Shelby Weatherly’s body was found on the side of the road on September 30th.
“We will continue to work very hard on this case until we get justice for Shelby and her family,” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said in a release.