Arrest Made In Douglas County Death Investigation

Filed Under: Death Investigation, Douglas County, Mihail Petrov, Shelby Weatherly

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – Detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested one suspect in the case of a body found on the side of the road near I-25 in Douglas County.

Mihail Petrov was arrested in Denver Friday, and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

mihail petrov front only arrested dougco body from dcso Arrest Made In Douglas County Death Investigation

Mihail Petrov (credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Shelby Weatherly’s body was found on the side of the road on September 30th.

shelby weatherly deceased dougco body from dcso Arrest Made In Douglas County Death Investigation

Shelby Weatherly (credit: Douglas County)

“We will continue to work very hard on this case until we get justice for Shelby and her family,” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said in a release.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch