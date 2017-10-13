Lifts Open At A Basin, Signaling The Start Of Ski Season

By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The lines stretched nearly halfway up the bottom of the ski run as thousands cheered on the opening of the 2017-2018 ski season at Arapahoe Basin Friday.

The race to open won this year by A Basin thanks in part to 2 feet of fresh snow early on in October and cool temperatures perfect for snowmaking. They opened a week earlier than they did last year.

Arapahoe Basin officially became the first ski area in North America to open for the season at 9 a.m. with one lift running. That was all skiers and boarders CBS4 talked with on the slopes needed to get the itch of wanting to be back on the slopes off their mind.

Some skiers and snowboarders waited for days for Friday morning’s big event. The temperature was 30 degrees and winds were blowing at 4 mph for the first chair on the Black Mountain lift, according to CBS4’s Ashton Altieri.

If you’re planning to do some skiing on Friday or this weekend at the Summit County resort, check out CBS4’s latest forecast below:

A snowstorm that hit the Summit County resort earlier this week brought about two feet of natural snow, and snow-making efforts are ongoing.

Congratulations to our friend and neighbor @Arapahoe_Basin. Colorado is open for skiing & riding! Loveland will be open soon! #racetoopen pic.twitter.com/KcXYu2j4j6 — Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) October 13, 2017

Loveland is typically in a race with A Basin to be the first Colorado ski resort to open for the season. They are planning to open soon. More resorts across the state will beginning opening on the coming days and weeks.

