Talib On Anthem Protests: ‘I Stand For People Who Go To War For Us’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib said he wouldn’t be affected if the NFL mandates players stand for the national anthem rather than taking a knee to protest social issues.

Aqib Talib of the Denver Broncos on the sideline during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on September 24, 2017. (credit: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

“I stand anyway,” Talib said. “Taking a knee and all that, that’s not going to solve the problem in my eyes.

“There definitely is a problem out there, but taking a knee and all that — I stand for people who go to war for us, man. Trump may take us to war again and those guys are going to go to war for us again, so that’s why I’m standing. I appreciate everything those guys do.”

Broncos players stand during the national anthem before a game against the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 1, 2017 in Denver. (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Broncos players all stood during the anthem before their most recent game against the Raiders on Oct. 1.

