Prescribed Burn Sends Up Plume Of Smoke At Arsenal

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re seeing a plume of smoke in the Denver metro area, it’s because crews are doing a prescribed burn at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.
Crews with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are planning to burn about 500 acres on the wildlife refuge.
It could last through Friday.
Wildlife officials do these burns every so often to help regrow the native habitat and cut down on fuels that pose wildfire risks.
