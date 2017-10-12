Pregnant Woman With Kids Evacuates Santa Rosa Wildfire By Bicycle

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBS4) – A pregnant woman in Santa Rosa had to join thousands others in evacuating her home, but had to take an unusual route to do it.

Charity Ruiz had to get herself, her husband, her two daughters, and her unborn baby out by bicycle.

When a traffic jam in the middle of a street on fire stopped the family, they had to think on their feet.

“Honestly, I’ve never in my life felt like I was going to die like that moment,” Ruiz said. “Not just me, but my girls and unborn baby.”

She went back to her house by herself and got her bike, equipped with a toddler trailer. She rote out through the fire with the girls in the back.

“It was hard. I didn’t want to tip over,” Ruiz said. “I didn’t want to fall. I just kept yelling at the girls, tell me if you’re okay!”

A Good Samaritan reunited them with her husband at a friend’s house.

The family is now staying with family in San Jose.

The family lost their home in the first, and Ruiz was scheduled to have a C-section to deliver her baby at a now-shut down hospital.

“To know that the baby is going to come into this world and of course be loved. And it will be beautiful, but I won’t have a place to bring him home to,” Ruiz said.