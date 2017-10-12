Local Survivors Of Las Vegas Attack Give Back

By Dominic Garcia

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – A Northglenn couple who survived the Las Vegas shooting wants to give back to the first responders who helped save them.

Chad and Jennifer Robertson were about 60 feet from the stage in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 when a gunman started shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort.

“When it started it was just like pop-pop-pop-pop-pop-pop … and all of us thought it was fireworks,” Chad Robertson told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

The couple bounced from location to location, hiding behind a hot dog stand, and eventually a generator where an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was.

When the gunshots got louder and more rapid, the deputy told them to run.

“The sheriff turned around and he had the whites of his eyes staring at us. This was the first time I could see fear in his face and he said ‘Do what you need to do, save yourselves,’” Chad told CBS4.

“I don’t know how we got through it, didn’t get hurt at all. God was with us that day for sure,” Jennifer said.

The Robertsons have now teamed up with Foundation 1023, which helps first responders.

Their goal is to raise $100,000 that will toward gift bags for every first responder who helped at the shooting. They will personally deliver them in November.

LINK: Las Vegas First Responder Thank You Fund

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.